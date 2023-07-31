Nadav Schneerson is a London based 23 year old drummer, composer and bandleader who fuses Middle Eastern music with jazz, his influences being music of the Jewish diaspora and the Arab world, fellow UK Jazz acts, Free jazz and artists such as Omer Avital, Avishai Cohen and Don Cherry. Nadav’s fresh energy and approach to UK Jazz has gained himself a well known name in the London scene, having played headline shows at Pizza Express Jazz Club, Jazz re:freshed and Hootananny Brixton. Listed as “musician to watch out for" in Jazzwise magazine, he features some of London's top musicians in his line-ups. Expect an ensemble boasting character and unique textures.