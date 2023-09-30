Before becoming an electro pop queen in her own right, London-based singer, producer and DJ Nabihah Iqbal (formerly known as Throwing Shade) helped shape hyperpop by lending her vocals to tracks by SOPHIE. She’s also collaborated with quantum physicists on audiovisual performances; worked with Wolfgang Tillmans on a series of talks and performances in London; and she hosts a bi-weekly NTS show that brings “an ethnomusicological perspective on weird and wonderful music from around the world”. Her 2017 new wave-inspired debut album, Weighing of the Heart, led Pitchfork to hail her as “a songwriter of impressive emotional heft”. After a studio burglary and a trip to Pakistan to see her family, her new outlook on life formed the basis of its 2023 follow-up, DREAMER.