Originally forming at secondary school in Camden, pop-grime trio N-Dubz rose to popularity in the latter half of the ’00s with albums, Uncle B (2008) and Against All Odds (2009). Combining the R&B vocals of singer Tulisa, with the brash lyricism of Fazer and Dappy, the group won the Best Newcomer award at the 2007 MOBOs, and earnt a UK number one with 2009’s aptly titled ‘Number 1’. After a decade-long hiatus, N-Dubz reunited in 2022, announcing a UK tour which sold out in minutes.