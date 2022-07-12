Rapper, poet, and activist Mykki Blanco combines lyrical bravado, pop and hip-hop influences, and a bold celebration of queerness. Their 2022 album, Stay Close to Music, is testament to this: not only do they debut their singing voice – they’d previously only rapped on songs – they also call in collaborators including Kelsey Lu, Jónsi, ANOHNI and Devendra Banhart. Their music is known for bringing underrepresented queer narratives to life: ‘French Lessons’, for example, casts light on the struggles for queer liberation in Georgia. With a clear message, and even clearer voice, Mykki Blanco’s live shows make for an unforgettable and unapologetically bold experience.