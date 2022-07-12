Artist

Mykki Blanco

Top trackMykki Blanco - Free Ride

About Mykki Blanco

Rapper, poet, and activist Mykki Blanco combines lyrical bravado, pop and hip-hop influences, and a bold celebration of queerness. Their 2022 album, Stay Close to Music, is testament to this: not only do they debut their singing voice – they’d previously only rapped on songs – they also call in collaborators including Kelsey Lu, Jónsi, ANOHNI and Devendra Banhart. Their music is known for bringing underrepresented queer narratives to life: ‘French Lessons’, for example, casts light on the struggles for queer liberation in Georgia. With a clear message, and even clearer voice, Mykki Blanco’s live shows make for an unforgettable and unapologetically bold experience.

Posted by DICE
Mykki Blanco doesn’t have any events coming up on DICE. Follow them to stay up to date.