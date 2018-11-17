Paris-based artist Myd produces and spins sun-tinted energetic dance tracks spanning a broad and colourful musical spectrum. Electro, R&B, African rhythms, trap and indie rock are all invoked in Myd’s eclectic outlet. Active since the late 2000s, he has released singles and EPs on Brodinski’s Bromance Records, as well as trendsetting French dance label Ed Banger. He has produced hits for French rap stars SCH and Lacrim; remixed Charlotte Gainsbourg, Groove Armada, and Major Lazer; and collaborated with Mac DeMarco on the 2020 indie ballad ‘Moving Men’.