Emerging in the ’00s Britrock era, My Vitriol’s shoegazey alternative rock was the brainchild of uni friends Som Wardner and Ravi Kesavaram. Their melodic guitar-laden debut album, Finelines, was released in 2001, and the four-piece gained a cult following as a result, playing their nu-gaze on stages at Glastonbury and Reading before stepping away from music in 2002. They reunited and eventually released their second album, The Secret Sessions, in 2016, and continue to keep the genre alive through their live shows.