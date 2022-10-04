Multidisciplinary artist MV Carbon thinks of sound as sculpture, as an organism that can heighten our senses, and as dreams come to life. To make her distinct sound, she processes electric cello through pedals and electronics, and turns objects into percussive instruments. Her list of collaborations includes avant-garde artists such as Charlemagne Palestine and Tony Conrad, but her solo work is captivating in its own right – she creates soundscapes, incorporates film and plays with voice to make her live shows a sensory experience.