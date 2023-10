With song titles such as ‘Get Fucked’, ‘Oh, Honey Baby’ and ‘Pleasantries (With Your Lover)’, Miami-based surf rockers Mustard Service run the gamut between soulful and sassy. Their debut, Zest Pop, was released in 2017, relying solely on the reputation of their live shows for promotion and exposure – it worked, garnering them a worldwide audience that allowed them to maintain independence for follow-up C’est la Vie.