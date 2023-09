If you’re up on the latest neoperreo – the unashamedly sexual, DIY reggaeton subgenre – then you’ve already heard about Ms Nina. But if you’re unfamiliar, all you need to know is that she titled her debut mixtape Perreando Por Fuera, Llorando Por Dentro, which roughly translates to: “Twerking on the Outside, Crying on the Inside”. The Argentinian singer makes music with two central themes – inclusivity and the freedom to be oneself.