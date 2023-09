German-Turkish producer and DJ Mousse T began his career penning songs for the likes of Randy Crawford and Bootsy Collins, before his single ‘Horny ’98’ landed him a top two spot in the 1998 UK Singles Chart. Following up a year later with a cover of Tom Jones’s ‘Sex Bomb’, the Glitterbox regular has played his brand of house in clubs internationally, including sets at The Viper Room and Rex Club.