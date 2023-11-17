Artist

Moon Boots

Moon Boots and Pete Dougherty are technically the same person, but in many ways, the two couldn’t be more different. The former is a globe-trotting extrovert whose genre-hopping (but always funky) DJ sets reliably fill dancefloors around the world. The latter is a relatively shy dude with a studio tan who has been geeking out on synths since he was a teenager (and whose name often gets confused with a certain Libertines frontman). The versatile selector has found himself playing everywhere from dimly lit clubs to enormous festivals, treating the revellers to euphoric disco sets, set to four-the-floor drum beats.

