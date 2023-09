Pensive, dark and infinitely introspective, Monolink is a purveyor of the thinking man’s techno. His production combines the tradition of singer-songwriting with electronic dance music, where techno, electronica and ambient genres blend with the influences of Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan. His 2018 debut, Amniotic, took listeners on a journey through his hybridised influences, while his shows incorporate live looping and layered instruments.