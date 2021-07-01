After discovering thousands of abandoned Bedouin music cassettes in lockdown, Mo’min Swaitat founded the Majazz Project, an archival record label reissuing vintage Arab music. This isn’t the only way the London-based, Palestinian-born creative honours his culture – the producer, filmmaker and visual artist is also creative director of Sarha Collective (a platform for artists from the SWANA region); hosts his own Bedouin-leaning NTS show; and once led a theatre programme for refugees at Shakespeare’s Globe.