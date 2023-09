“I write music for 21 year-old girls because I feel like young women are the heart of the music industry,” says Molly Payton. Inspired by Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, the New Zealand-born, London-based singer and guitarist makes love songs to a backdrop of indie folk. Showing off her candid songwriting and vocals on her debut mini-album, Slack (2021), Payton has also toured with beabadoobee and Arlo Parks.