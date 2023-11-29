Inspired by the raw edge of ’90s alt rock, Moin brings together London electronic duo Raime and longtime collaborator and percussionist Valentina Magaletti. Praised by Pitchfork for “subtly reinventing rock music”, the experimental trio’s guitar-driven sound ripples with subtle waves of electronica, fleeting vocal samples and spiky post-punk. Since their live debut on stage at Primavera Sound in 2022, the band have performed their avant-garde rock at Italy’s Terraforma and London’s Pitchfork Festival.