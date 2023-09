LA-based three-piece Moaning signed to Sub Pop in 2017 with the goal to channel the spectrum of their emotions and internal dialogues into their music. Emerging with the noisy, nihilistic post-punk of their eponymous debut album in 2018, the band toned down the reverb guitars and turned up synths for their sophomore release, Uneasy Laughter (2020). Tourmates with Bob Mould and Black Marble, the band’s emotive lyrics are delivered deadpan by frontman Sean Solomon.