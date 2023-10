A product of Detroit’s ’90s techno scene, MK is a producer, DJ and songwriter known for his deep house tracks, which combine elements of dance, pop and R&B; including his renowned remix of ‘Push The Feeling On’ by The Nightcrawlers. His songwriting credits include Beyonce’s ‘Upgrade U’ and Hot Natured’s ‘Detroit’, and he has remixed artists including Katy Perry, Rihanna, Nile Rogers and Steve Lacy.