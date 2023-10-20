Dubbed “the US’s best young songwriter” by The Guardian, Mitski is a Japanese-American musician based in New York. To a backdrop of indie rock and left-field synth pop, her lyrics reflect on love, heartbreak and the pitfalls of capitalism, while her theatrical live performances incorporate elements of Butoh – a hyper-controlled form of Japanese dance. Despite announcing her retirement in 2019, she returned to music in 2022 with Laurel Hell, and gained a new generation of fans after repeatedly trending on TikTok.