After his debut single, ‘Trippy’, dropped in 2019, Mindchatter quickly gained recognition for his genre-defying sound and unique approach to production. By fusing introspective lyrics with infectious, danceable beats, the New York native curried the favour of Pete Tong – the first to platform his music on a large scale. He was subsequently invited on tour with Polo & Pan, where he first debuted his live show. Mindchatter’s performance combines thoughtful layers of sound with astounding visuals for a fully hybridised audio-visual experience.