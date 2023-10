New York artist Mikki Ma’at is a cosmetologist, interior and set designer, and self-described mystic. Her diverse range of interests all come together in her music, where she projects soulful vocals over swirling and psychedelic instrumentation to create a transcendent experience. When she’s not in the studio, wire-wrapping obsidian into jewellery or reading tarot via her crystal practice, she’s bringing this sense of spirituality to the stage.