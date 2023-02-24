Not many people can cohesively blend Fela Kuti classics, Brazilian samba and new age techno in just one set, but for UK DJ, producer and record label owner Midland, unconventional mixes are the norm. Known for his diverse taste, selector skills and his ability to tailor sets to fit the space – whether that’s Berghain, an intimate all-night-long set at Phonox, or his 10-hour house party-style events “that feel like playing records for your friends in your living room” – Midland has been dubbed one of the world’s best DJs. As a producer, his releases have explored an eclectic range of styles, from his 12" debut with Ramadanman in 2010, through to his Fabriclive and Dekmental mixes, and more recent experimental EP, The Alchemy Of Circumstance, releasedon his own label Graded.