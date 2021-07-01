London-based DJ-producer Michael Bibi has made waves with his unique musical signature that draws upon a childhood steeped in diverse influences. His father, a touring artist on the jazz and blues scene, imbued a natural ear for music that eventually manifested in production. His house music stylings carry all the hallmarks of a lifetime of dedication to his craft – Bibi spent his formative years mastering the turntable and refining his production techniques. As Michael puts it: “I eat, breath, sleep and shit this music.”