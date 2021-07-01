One of the first acts to grow through internet releases, British-Sri Lankan rapper M.I.A.’s blend of dancehall, jungle and electronic music explores issues such as drug use, police brutality, sex, and her Sri Lankan heritage. Her 2007 album, Kala, featured the era-defining single ‘Paper Planes’ – described by Clash as “a torch song for the world’s disaffected and poor.” Since, she’s collaborated with Elastica, Timbaland, Madonna, Jay-Z and A$AP Mob; as well as curating and headlining Southbank Centre’s Meltdown festival in 2017.