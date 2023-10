Mia Asano has been honing what she calls her “violin from the future” since she was five years old. An electric violin cover of SAINt JHN’s slaphouse hit ‘Roses’ in 2020 brought the Denver native millions of views and a loyal following who tune in to watch her tackle rock, pop, bluegrass and celtic music. Now swapping her bedroom for the stage, the classically trained performer has collaborated with bagpipe sensation Ally the Piper and fellow TikTok star Vinny Marchi.