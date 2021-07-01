A project devised by two former Brand New Heavies groovers, MF Robots (Music For Robots) create swaggering soul tracks that embody the euphoria of ’90s dance music. With Jan Kincaid on production and drums, and Dawn Joseph on vocals, the duo’s eponymous debut dropped in 2018 with the aim to free them from the “constraints and perceptions” of modern music. Since then, they’ve continued this musical liberation with jazz-sprinkled albums including Break the Wall (2021) and a series of performances at The Jazz Cafe.