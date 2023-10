MEYY is a multi-disciplinary artist and an architect of left-field R&B. Part-time songwriter, part-time creative visionary, she began writing her 2020 EP, Spectrum, at the age of 11. In 2021, she released Neon Angel, which was full of sugar-sweet melodies and otherworldly electronic production. Much like FKA twigs, MEYY centres her avant-garde visuals and sensual live performances around her flair for contemporary dance.