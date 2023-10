Led by singer Ángel Ballesteros and backed by producers Error.Error and Bonsai Babies, Meth Math take the reggaeton and denbow beats popular in their native Mexico, and submerge them in synths, pitched-up vocals and hyperpop production to create something that’s gothy, poppy and undeniably Latin. Meth Math draws inspiration from any and everything, even a dream about being a stone under a waterfall for their song ’El Vals de la Piedra’.