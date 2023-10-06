Melé creates dance music inspired by his love of Brazilian beats, transatlantic hip-hop and classic house music. Growing up in The Wirral in northwest England, he learnt to DJ aged 13, and by 2015 he’d penned a tribal house number – ‘Ambience’ – that springboarded him into the global club circuit. Melé’s energetic and unique percussive sound has gained him support and recognition from some of the biggest names across the scene: Eats Everything, Patrick Topping, Annie Mac, Pete Tong and Disclosure.