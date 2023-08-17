Megzz is an independent artist from Northamptonshire (UK) whose genre spans RnB, Pop & Neo-Soul. Believing music is a powerful therapy to herself & others, Megzz’s lyricism focuses on empowerment, self-love & transparency around mental health struggles. Live shows has always been at the heart of Megzz’ career, whether that’s virtual gigs for charity during the pandemic, headline shows in person, or finals of competitions such as 2022 Isle of Wight competition and most recently; AMEX Gold’s Unsigned Showcase. Crowned as one of the top 6 artists for AMEX Unsigned in 2022 Megzz gained support from NME, BBC Introducing & SYNCR, ending the year as one of the subjects of the Amazon Prime documentary ‘Unsigned’ - following the journeys of AMEX’s unsigned artists. The singer-songwriter has teased lots of new music & live performances to look forward to in 2023, with the promise that her lyrics & content will remain as raw & honest as ever, as she ‘finds strength in vulnerability through music’, and hopes others can do the same. With sold-out gigs, music video co-directing credits, an Amazon Prime documentary under her belt, & new music on the way; 2023 is set to be a big year for Megzz.