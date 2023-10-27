With 2004’s debut Room on the Third Floor, pop rock four-piece McFly became the youngest band to reach number one on the UK Albums Chart – a title previously held by the Beatles. As the ultimate spikey-haired teenage heartthrobs of the ’00s, a combination of infectious pop melodies and upbeat surf guitars have earnt them a Best Pop Act award at the BRITS. In 2013, they formed McBusted with their boy band contemporaries. Having already performed at the Royal Albert Hall as a quartet, the supergroup went on to sell out the O2 Arena.