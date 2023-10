The understated indie pop of Dutch singer-songwriter Mazey Haze sounds just like her name suggests – balmy synths, campfire guitars and feathery vocals. Inspired by French New Wave and Italian film scores, her music makes for a cinematic listening experience. Sharpening her performance skills on the road with Feng Suave and Paolo Nutini, the tracks on Haze’s 2021 debut, Always Dancing, were described as “so sonically airy they may as well be taking flight”.