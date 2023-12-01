Browse events
Artist
Max Splodge
Upcoming events
Bad Manners
Fri, 1 Dec
The 1865
Southampton
Bad Manners
Fri, 8 Dec
The Leadmill
Sheffield
Bad Manners
Sat, 9 Dec
Gorilla
Manchester
Bad Manners
Sun, 10 Dec
Boiler Shop
Newcastle
Bad Manners
Thu, 14 Dec
Chinnerys
Southend-on-Sea
Bad Manners
Fri, 15 Dec
Chinnerys
Southend-on-Sea
Bad Manners
Sat, 16 Dec
Electric Ballroom
London
Bad Manners
Thu, 21 Dec
Leeds University Stylus
Leeds
Bad Manners
Fri, 22 Dec
Nottingham Rock City
Nottingham