"Matteo Zarcone (aka Zee) is an Artist, Composer, DJ and Producer. He has produced music for important international artists and composed several soundtracks for films and TV programs, while as a musician he has played with several bands as opening act for prominent artists such as Oasis, Skunk Anansie, Pearl Jam, Stereophonics, Jamiroquai, Killers, Red Hot Chili Peppers. During his career he has released music with various projects for important labels such as the legendary King Street Sounds of New York, Trax Records of Chicago and Nervous Records of NY, the Robsoul Records of the French guru Phil Weeks, the German record label Jolly Jams and Tenax Recordings for which he has also been an A&R since January 2018." "Matteo Zarcone (aka Zee) è un Artista, Compositore, Dj e Produttore. Ha prodotto musica per importanti artisti internazionali e composto diverse colonne sonore per film e programmi TV, mentre come musicista ha suonato con diverse band come opening act per artisti di spicco come Oasis, Skunk Anansie, Pearl Jam, Stereophonics, Jamiroquai, Killers, Red Hot Chili Peppers. Durante la sua carriera ha pubblicato musica con diversi progetti per importanti etichette come la mitica King Street Sounds di New York, Trax Records di Chicago e Nervous Records di NY, la Robsoul Records del guru francese Phil Weeks, l’etichetta discografica tedesca Jolly Jams e la Tenax Recordings per la quale è anche uno degli A&R da gennaio 2018."