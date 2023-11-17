Mathame is a DJ/producer duo made up of Italian brothers Amedeo and Matteo Giovanelli. Formed in 2013 while they were living in a forest at the slopes of Mount Etna, they absorbed the primordial surroundings and channelled it into majestic techno. Describing their upbringing as “avant garde”, their parents ran a pirate radio station, beaming darkwave and post-punk from their fantasy setting in the crook of a volcano. As a result, the brothers have an incredibly unique sound and bring an ethereal sophistication to the studio.