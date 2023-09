Lancashire’s traditional heavy rockers Massive Wagons gained attention when local authorities tried (and failed) to remove a mural of their album cover from the side of a pub. The five-piece eventually moved to Earache records to release UK top ten albums House Of Noise (2020) and Triggered (2022). Injecting their guitars with a punk attitude, a metal thrash and a notebook full of gags, the band have opened shows for Lynyrd Skynyrd and Status Quo.