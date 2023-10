A proponent of melody-led techno, Massano began making music for fun while doing a marketing degree. He hails from the outskirts of Liverpool and set up his own label to platform his music when he was just 18. His 2020 breakthrough, ‘The Feeling’, took him just four hours to create, and epitomises his natural instinct for what makes a good techno track – it starts with pulsating drums, followed by a nuanced build-up and synth-soaked pay-off.