The emotive tech-house of Massane has soundtracked the sunrise over the French Riviera, trendy beach parties in Tulum and Saturday nights out in LA. The French DJ debuted his deeply melodic sound with EP trilogy Visage in 2020 before releasing his debut album, Another Dawn, with This Never Happened (the imprint of American DJ Lane 8) a year later. Emphasising his love of electric guitar – which he often performs with during his sets – the album also features UK vocalists Colouring and Kinnship.