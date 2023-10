Featuring on TikTok’s list of most popular songs in 2021, Sydney-based Masked Wolf makes rap for the always online. With their party rap track ‘Bop’, the band said they “wanted to make a song that had an uptempo feel, that typical hip-hop style, and gave you a bit of an adrenaline rush.” They also released a cinematic music video to accompany the track, in which they wreak havoc in an underground gambling ring, leading to an action-packed car chase through the Australian countryside.