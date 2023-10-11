Browse events
Artist
Maruja
Follow
Top track
Blind Spot
Upcoming events
Maruja
Wed, 11 Oct
Hot Box
Chelmsford
Live at Leeds in the City
Sat, 14 Oct
Various Venues, Leeds
Leeds
Maruja + Lewis + Velvélé
Thu, 26 Oct
Supersonic
Paris
Maruja
Thu, 2 Nov
Sneaky Pete's
Edinburgh
Maruja
Fri, 3 Nov
ZEROX - the Shooting Gallery
Newcastle
Maruja
Wed, 8 Nov
Clwb Ifor Bach
Cardiff
Maruja
Thu, 9 Nov
The Lexington
London
Maruja
Fri, 10 Nov
Green Door Store
Brighton
Maruja
Fri, 17 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol