Montreal-based producer M Bootyspoon’s tracks strike a rare balance: disconcerting and off-kilter yet primed for the club. Traversing ghetto house, psychedelic rave, Chicago house and even TV soundtracks such as The White Lotus, his jittering compositions have taken over Corsica Studios, Elsewhere and Boiler Room parties – including a Montréal edition that sees him take a tequila shot to the eye mid-set.