Martin Ikin spent the early stages of his career tinkering in the background, putting his jazz piano tutelage to use as a bandleader, teacher and producer. Back in the 2010s, he released remixes for the likes of Mariah Carey, Jamiroquai, Joey Negro, MAW and Grant Nelson, building a reputation as a stellar producer and DJ in his own right. To this day, he gigs as a jazz pianist, flitting from underground jazz clubs to global dance venues without missing a beat.