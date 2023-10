Tom Marshall – better known simply as Marsh – injects his progressive house with his love for early-’00s trance music. Switching from club thumpers to chilled-out beach tracks, the Anjunadeep signee – who is based in the US – has performed his melodic mixes at Printworks and Brooklyn Mirage. His popular globetrotting YouTube series has taken his sets to scenic locations around the world, from the base of the Rocky Mountains to the pier in his West Sussex hometown.