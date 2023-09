Danish singer-songwriter and producer Marie Dahlstrøm is a prominent voice in Scandinavian soul and R&B. Her projects blend elements of neo-soul, jazz and alternative electronic sounds, with her 2023 album, A Good Life, showcasing her evocative lyricism and broad collaborations with artists including Jay Prince and Cory McKenzie Tribbett. Dahlstrøm has hosted a residency at Native Tongue in the Barbican, and appeared at Natalie Williams’s Soul Family Sunday at Ronnie Scott’s.