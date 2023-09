Formed in London in 2011, Maribou State are an electronic production duo known for smooth melodies and downtempo instrumentals. The group have remixed Kelis, Lana Del Rey and Fatboy Slim, and won praise for their 2015 debut, Portraits, described as “an album steeped in tranquillity that can also keep you moving”. Regularly joined by vocalist Holly Walker at their gigs, they’ve also been known to recruit choirs and string quartets to enhance their live sound.