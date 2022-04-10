Artist

Mareux

About Mareux

Mareux‘s moody approach to electronic music stems from a fervent love for post-punk and early synth-pop of the ’80s. His tendencies towards lo-fi allow for a lot of experimentation – thick glacial beats, lustrous synth stabs, sparse droning soundscapes and wonderfully mournful vocals. Mareux’s deeply emotional releases have garnered him a cult following in his native LA, as well as far-flung pockets of Eastern Europe and South America, with tracks like ‘The Perfect Girl’ firmly placing him on the global stage.

