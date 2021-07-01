Marc Rebillet, like so many great producers, started out by messing around with a synth pad and piano in his bedroom, creating whatever came into his head. But unlike many producers, he’s remained true to that format – only now he plays to millions of people. The “loop daddy” takes his bedroom to the stage, turning out in his trademark boxer shorts and dressing gown attire, and working the crowd into a frenzy. His hilarious improvs are matched only by his incredible technical ability and sampling skills, garnering collaborations with the likes of Erykah Badu and Reggie Watts.