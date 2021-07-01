María Becerra has carved a career as one of the go-to collaborative vocalists in Latin music. She has lent her voice to J Balvin, Camila Cabello and Natti Natasha, among many others, with her formidable vocal range making her a perfect collaborator. Starting out as a social media influencer, Becerra moved seamlessly into making urban pop, pouring her passion for Latin music into each release. Speaking about the lead single off her debut Animal, she said, “I wrote it with every part of my heart. It is the only one song that I cried when writing, and it is because its message mobilises me.”