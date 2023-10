Folk-rock duo Mapache pair California sun-soaked melodies with intricate guitar work reminiscent of the soft rock that defined the late ’60s. Americana legend Neil Young inspired their easygoing 2017 self-titled debut, while Roscoe’s Dream (2022) is an 18-track-long love letter to member Simon Blasucci’s boston terrier. As well as their original output, the duo has recorded a collection of covers, 3 (2020).