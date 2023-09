Mano Le Tough is an Irish DJ, producer and label owner known for his creative approach to combining techno, house and ambient sounds. Outside of his solo work, Mano Le Tough has collaborated with Tale Of Us and Maceo Plex, and also co-runs the label Maeve with The Drifter and Baikal. He has held residencies at Berghain and Trouw, and in 2014 Mixmag placed him number eight in its Top 100 DJs.