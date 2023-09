A key part of the Welsh Cool Cymru movement of the ’90s, Manic Street Preachers are a band known for their distinct political glam-punk sound. Since their punchy debut album, Generation Terrorists, their lyrics have explored themes of “culture, alienation, boredom and despair”. After the tragic disappearance of bassist Richey Edwards in 1995, the band has carried on as a trio, headlining Glastonbury, and winning four BRIT awards.